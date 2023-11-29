LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
When it comes to the life of Tyler Perry, you may think you know but you really have no idea. Maxine’s Baby unveiled aspects never before revealed. It pays tribute to his late mother, Maxine, after whom the documentary is titled. The documentary also sheds light on his strained relationship with his late father, rise to fame and 10-year-old son.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Watch our full interview below and check out Maxine’s Baby on Amazon Prime!
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Directors Gelila Bekele & Armani Ortiz Talk Making “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Thanksgiving Mac & Cheese’s Most Viral Moments
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Doja Cat Claps Back At Blackface Accusations, X Users React
-
Benny Medina's Sister Trying To Out Diddy & Will Smith