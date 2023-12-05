93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Could there be trouble in the paradise that Cardi B and Offset have built for themselves over the last few years?

We don’t know, but whenever a couple unfollows each other on social media, that’s never a good sign. According to TMZ, in the wee hours between Monday (Dec. 4) and Tuesday (Dec. 5), both Cardi and Offset have removed themselves from each other’s Instagram pages while Cardi B posted about looking out for numero uno (herself) in her IG Stories.

TMZ reports:

She writes, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Offset, meanwhile, also appears to be referring to problems in their dynamic — posting a famous clip from “Scarface” where Tony Montana is yelling at his old friend about being the one who put their operation together and being responsible for their success.

There’s nothing really beyond that … but their respective posting is telling in and of itself, although it’s unclear what the latest issue between them might be. There’s always something.

Not for nothing, but it’s always something between these two, respectfully. Whether it’s rumors that someone was unfaithful to the other or they just shower each other with ridiculously lavish gifts, these two know how to get people talking about their business. However, unfollowing each other is definitely a big thing in the age of social media. For many, that’s a sure sign that things are officially a wrap, allegedly.

Still, their marriage has survived all kinds of ups and downs during their six years of wedded bliss, so who’s to say this isn’t just another bump in the road that these two have traveled together while making that cream? Don’t be surprised if the two reconcile before the week is out and drop another collaborative cut by the weekend. That’s just how they do.

It’s A Wrap?! Cardi B & Offset Unfollow Each Other On Social Media, Is The Split Official?! was originally published on hiphopwired.com