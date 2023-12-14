The Best Moments From Nicki Minaj And Kai Cenat’s Hilarious Livestream

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s 3 am and 300,000 Barbs are tuned in to Kai Cenat’s live stream to see the queen Nicki Minaj. Kai is equally excited as he sits next to a royal pink tufted throne. Nicki can be heard in the back before she appears and Kai eagerly cues up her turnt Pink Friday 2 track “FTCU.” Nicki contemplates if she should keep on her cardigan before making a reentrance and then tying it around her barely-there waist. She saunters to her seat and it isn’t long before hilarity ensues. Nicki is in full Queen mode, giving us eye choreography to the beat in her head and serving a porcelain face. It captivates Kai, who jumps up to declare, that she looks better in person.

The interview seemingly begins with Kai venting to Nicki about a woman he is interested in and wanting to know how to push it forward. Nicki begins to give him advice that leads her to teach him about hospitality, or lack thereof. The live stream is currently trending, proving its reach has only just begun. You cry, you’re definitely going to laugh and if you weren’t a Barb before, you might convert. Keep scrolling for the best moments from the Nicki Minaj and Kai Cenat livestream.

Nicki Teaches Kai About Hospitality

About 10 minutes into the livestream, Nicki Minaj realizes Kai hasn’t offered her anything to drink. And uses it as an opportunity to school Kai that if he wants to capture his girl’s heart, he better ramp up the hospitality. “So far you 5/10 in terms of hospitality,” she said. “Are you hungry?” Kai asks and Nicki responds, meeting his wild inflection and theatrics, “No.”

Nicki dropped some gems on Kai, including treating all women like they are princesses. And when Kai asserted, “Not all women are princesses,” she replied, “Yes they are.”

Kai Surprises His Mother And Sister

Kai and Nicki have a history, this isn’t the first time they went live together; however, it’s the first time they met in person. During the live stream, Nicki opened up about taking a liking to Kai because he is Trini. And Kai’s sister and mother are huge Nicki Minaj fans. Kai jokes with Nicki that they couldn’t be there in person, but it turns out they didn’t know she was there. And it was a heartwarming moment when they got to meet.

The Dance-Off

The beat, the sample, the vibes, and the Instagram-ready one-liners, I knew “Everybody” was a hit the moment I heard it. As expected, it took over TikTok as soon as it dropped and Kai Cenat co-signed it. The interview ended with Kai, Nicki, his mother, sister, and the crew turning up to the DJ Smallz 732 & Tate Kobang track. Nicki even went to change out of her mules into a pair of sneakers.

Nicki is clearly in her bag. Pink Friday 2 broke records upon its release on Friday, December 8. Pink Friday 2 became Spotify’s biggest debut for a female hip-hop album in the streamer’s history. It is also on track to hit No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200.

Nick also announced her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. According to People, “The rapper will begin her run of live shows with the North American leg in the spring. The outing kicks off on March 1 in Oakland, California and will stop at major arenas in cities like Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago and more. After 28 dates in North America, including the final show on May 12 in Austin, Texas, the hip-hop superstar will take the tour abroad to the U.K. and Europe through late spring.”

RELATED STORIES:

Nicki Minaj Has Been Eating The Girls Up In Elaborate Coats

Nicki Minaj’s Neon Green Alexandre Vauthier Faux Fur Is Now On Our Christmas List

Barbie Tingz: 10 Times Nicki Minaj Proved She Is The Queen Of Pink

The Best Moments From Nicki Minaj And Kai Cenat’s Hilarious Livestream was originally published on hellobeautiful.com