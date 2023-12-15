The Biggest Boss, Rick Ross, Begins Training To Scale Africa’s Biggest Mountain, Kilimanjaro. 

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Biggest Boss, Rick Ross, is gearing up to conquer the biggest mountain in Africa and get in the best shape of his life.

Spotted on HipHopDX, Rick Ross isn’t one to back away from a challenge, and this might be his biggest one yet. The Maybach Music Group general took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 13, to announce he is climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain.

The “Aston Martin Music” rapper revealed that he and his trainer will scale the mountain together in the Kilimanjaro Region of Tanzania. He also has a plan in case anything goes wrong during the trek.

“I mentioned on the podcast last year we was climbing to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro,” Ross said during his jog. “It’s official. Early 2024, it’s going down. [We’re getting in the] best shape of our lives [for this]. Promise I won’t fall out on you muthafuckas. Promise. And guess what? I swear Imma wear my watch, and if I pull that pin on it, in one hour, that helicopter will be there for us.”

Rick Ross’ health journey has been well documented via his social media since suffering multiple seizures that he claims were the direct result of codeine usage.

Since then, when he is not popping bottles of his favorite champagne, out with his girlfriend, or showing off his massive property in Atlanta, Georgia, you can find him in the gym hitting the mits.

When he is not working on his hand skills, he is probably flying somewhere on his brand-new private jet, where he is searching for a personal flight attendant promising to pay a massive six-figure salary.

Rick Ross continues to do big things.

Photo: Mireya Acierto / Getty

