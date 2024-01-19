Alright, we admit it, the Cowboys fans are still salty about the big playoff loss against the Green Bay Packers last week. Our Super Bowl dreams went right down the drain in the blink of an eye, once again. Rapper Lil Wayne, aka (a Green Bay Packers fan) didn’t mind rubbing it in with a facetime call to Yella Beezy.
On the Richard Sherman Podcast,Wayne tells us that the best part of being in Jerry’s World was facetiming and seeing Yella Beezy’s face when we took the lost. He even face timed uncle Deion and clowned the Cowboys.
Lil Wayne Shares His Favorite Part About Being in “Jerry World” (Watch) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Sexyy Red Says Goodbye To Her Red Hair For Maternity Shoot
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
"It's A Revolution" Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland
-
The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions