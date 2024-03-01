Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Performer LIVe

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Professionally, LIVe has been releasing music since 2018. She dropped her first single “Not Perfect” at age 20. Started vocal coaching at age 16. Some of her inspiration for her sound come from Whitney Houston. One of her main long-term goals is to become a full-time recording artist and to run an artist-centered label. She writes all of her music and she ghost writes for other artists as well. She also creates treatments for all of her music videos. She studied mass communications at Towson University. She recently graduated with her degree concentration in public relations and her minor in music industry business. She is a regular performer at Pure Lounge in Washington, D.C. and other lounges in D.C. such as Wasted Lounge and Mirror on 9th. She performed for the first time in Los Angeles during Grammy weekend at TheSpotLA alongside Dame Dash’s artist Miss Neeks. Her latest performance was recorded live on WUSA 9 for their DMV Soundcheck segment.