Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Honoree Ashley Silva

Author, TV Personality, Podcaster and Online Accessory boutique owner, Ashley Silva is a Baltimore, MD native, wife, mom of 2 and a fur baby. As the author of DO THAT SH!T, co-host of FUN TIME MOMS podcast, owner of online boutique owner FashionAshton.com and co-founder of Charity “Silva Lining Foundation” with her husband DJ Quicksilva. Ashley has merged her education and love of entertainment, fashion and psychology into a career, motivating women, wives and mothers with her brand of authenticity and being an advocate for mental health.

Ashley’s influence expands onto social media networks, where she is able to instantly connect with followers from all over, as well as opening up about her personal life with transparency as a reality tv personality on OWN Network’s , Love And Marriage DC and through her self-rediscovery guided book and journal, DO THAT SHI!T. Helping women rediscover themselves and get to all the things that they have put off in the past. Ashley views herself as an everywoman, with a voice and reach that speaks directly to the all-woman .whether they are married, single or somewhere in between.

Social media : @AshleyBrittney

Website: AshleyBrittneySilva.com