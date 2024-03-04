Listen Live
Peep The Trailer To ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’

Them white folk must be hella bored out in the sticks to be stalking and killing people moving to their neck of the woods...

Published on March 4, 2024

The Strangers

Source: John Armour for Lionsgate / Lionsgate

As of late, the horror genre has been lowkey struggle with lackluster films such as The Exorcist and The Nun not living up to the hype. And now, another horror franchise is set to return to the big screen, and we hope this one can actually put a little fear into the hearts of the audience.

The Strangers

Source: John Armour for Lionsgate / Lionsgate

On March 2, Lionsgate released the first trailer to The Strangers: Chapter 1, which revisits the world that Bryan Bertino introduced us to back in 2008. Keeping with the theme of an unsuspecting couple finding themselves being stalked and harassed by unknown assailants, the trailer to Chapter 1 centers around a newly engaged lovebirds (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez), who move to the Pacific Northwest to get a fresh start in life. Unfortunately, the couple ends up targeted by some locals who seem to “hunt” people for fun.

The Strangers

Source: John Armour for Lionsgate / Lionsgate

Serving as an origin story for how the masked intruders/killers became, well, “The Strangers,” Chapter 1 seems sure to deliver some jump scares and intense moments as viewers wonder if the couple will make it out alive. We doubt they will. We lowkey hope they don’t because, f-it.

Check out the trailer for the Renny Harlin-directed film below. Let us know if you’ll be checking for The Strangers: Chapter 1 when it hits theaters May 17.

