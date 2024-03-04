Jay-Z Sports Simple $161K Patek Watch During Lakers Game

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z may not be rocking blocks of ice on his person as much as he used to back in the day, but the man is still stunting in subtle ways that many heads may not be aware of if they don’t know what to look for.

While many sneakerheads noticed that Jay-Z was rocking a pair of Off-White Chicago Air Jordan 1s when he attended the Lakers game last week, GQ is reporting that Hova was also sporting a Patek Philippe timepiece that cost more than most people will ever see in their lifetime. With two leather straps holding onto a rose gold dial, the watch boasts 36 baguette-cut diamonds along with 22 extra stones to give it a weight of 4.45 carats, which in turn, gives it a retail price of $161,000. Keep in mind, it’s not like the watch is completely iced out, it’s just a fancy piece of work, and if you know Jay, he likes his accessories to be as exclusive as they come, and this is just that.

Per GQ:

To be fair, Jay-Z owns more complicated watches and more expensive watches. (Not that the 5961R, which features both an annual calendar and a chronograph complication, isn’t expensive at $161,430. The Grandmaster Chime, however, will set you back a cool $2M.) But for whatever reason, the 5961R, sitting as it does at the confluence of haute horlogerie and precious materials, manages to cram an outsized amount of features and bling without feeling…well, blingy. Maybe it’s the baguette cut of the diamonds, which helps them circle the bezel with a higher degree of subtlety than round-cut stones. Or maybe it’s the rose gold, which flies under the radar better than its yellow-hued compatriot—or maybe it’s the soft, black dial. But the 5961R just feels—at least on Jay’s wrist—like it can work in any setting.

Still, we think many people would rather take the Off-White Air Jordan 1s over the watch. Just sayin’.

Check out Jay-Z’s timepiece, and let us know your thoughts on how Jigga man’s flossing game is these days in the comments section below.

