Kelly Rowland Gives Fans A Look At Her Lengthy Glam Process For The 2024 Oscars

It took a village to pull together Kelly Rowland’s stunning look for the Oscars on March 10. The Mea Culpa star took to Instagram on Monday, March 11, to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her detailed makeup and glam “process.” Throughout the cute video, the beautiful singer had some fun with her glam squad as they got her primed and primped for the big event.

In the brief clip, Rowland, 43, sat before the camera, comically trying to pout her face while her makeup artist, Leah Darcey, attempted to apply blush to her high cheekbones.

“How do we feel about facial yoga?” the former Destiny’s Child artist joked.

Kelly Rowland had some fun with her hairstylist, J Stay Ready.

Rowland kept the comedy coming during her wig installation process with celebrity hairstylist J Stay Ready. Rowland began fawning over J’s handsome looks as the hair guru prepped the celeb’s wig cap for the installation. The two exchanged laughs with one another before the camera quickly panned to show Darcey applying light fuchsia eye shadow on the singer-turned-actress. She followed up with a bronze eye shadow.

Rowland’s lengthy glam process did not stop there.

When it was time to apply her hair, J fashioned the “Dilemma” artist’s wig into a stunning french roll updo, leaving two wispy tendrils to fall alongside her face. At the end of the video, Rowland showed a picture of her stunning Oscars look. The makeup and gorgeous hairstyle complemented her breathtaking Nina Ricci gown perfectly. The mother and entrepreneur paired the classy look with earrings and a diamond choker courtesy of Messika jewelry. Kollin Carter, a celebrity stylist, helped Rowland tie the ensemble together.

Her Oscars After Party look was also fierce.

After the award show ceremony, the “Always with You, Always with Me” author continued to apply pressure at the Oscars After Party. The mother of two rocked a black constructed corset dress that hugged her trim waist and petite frame.

Looking good, Kelly!

