Ye FKA Kanye West Celebrates “Carnival” Going No. 1 By Dissing Drake & Adidas

Ye FKA Kanye West took shots at adidas, an employee at GOAT, and Drake after shouting out his "Carnival" collaborators.

Published on March 12, 2024

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is currently celebrating hitting the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts with the track “Carnival” from his joint album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign. In a now-deleted post, Ye unloaded on Drake and adidas while also shouting out his collaborators.

Ye, FKA Kanye West, took to Instagram on Monday (March 11) and thanked Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, and Rich The Kid, who all feature on the “Carnival” track. According to Billboard, this is the first time Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti have hit the top of the Hot 100 chart.

However, despite this achievement, Ye had some choice words for several people in his deleted Instagram rant.

“Rich Ty Carti and the supporters that stood by us through everything This number #1 is for you. It’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system,” began the rant. “And f*ck adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s parents work at adidas. Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world.”

The post ended with the shot at Drizzy.

“That’s how I feel And it’s f*ck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vuktures [Vultures] role out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more f*ck you’s,” the post ends.

Drake, known for taking subtle and direct jabs at the Chicago superstar in times past, has not responded.

Photo: Getty

Ye FKA Kanye West Celebrates “Carnival” Going No. 1 By Dissing Drake & Adidas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

