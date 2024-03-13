Listen Live
You Care: Kim Kardashian Spotted Next To Bianca Censori While Supporting Ex-Husband Kanye West At 'Vultures II' Listening Event

Despite the hug, which blew the minds of Ye's loyal fans, TMZ reports things are not all good between the two women.

Published on March 13, 2024

Kim Kardashian & Bianca Censori Hug At Kanye West Event

Source: WWD / Getty / Kim Kardashian

Word on the street is Kim Kardashian is not a fan of her ex-husband’s new nude model/mannequin/wife, Bianca Censori, but that didn’t stop her from standing side-by-side in support of the artist formerly known as Kanye West while she continues to assault us with dated music.

Spotted on TMZ, the internet was stunned when videos hit X, formerly Twitter timelines, showing Kardashian and Censori within arms’ reach of each other, even hugging at Ye’s latest “listening party” for his album Vultures II.

Despite the hug, which blew the minds of Ye’s loyal fans, the celebrity gossip site reports things are not all good between the two women.

Per TMZ:

Check it out … Kim was standing with Bianca behind a police barrier, grooving and mouthing the words to a song from Kanye’s newest studio album “Vultures 2.”

Amazingly, they seemed chill and comfortable in each other’s presence at the Chase Center in San Francisco. But one thing was obvious — the women were not best buds or getting chatty with one another, at least in the footage posted on social media.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Kardashian is reportedly not a fan of Censori’s fashion style and her being around her children practically butt-ass naked.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” a source said according to Yahoo! “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

She should also take that up with Ye since we all know he is his wife’s stylist.

Speaking of West, he is celebrating his latest single, “Carnival,” going number 1 by dissing adidas and Drake.

So much for the short-lived goodwill between the rappers.

You Care: Kim Kardashian Spotted Next To Bianca Censori While Supporting Ex-Husband Kanye West At ‘Vultures II’ Listening Event  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

