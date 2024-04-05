Ricky Platinum’s Exclusive Interview with Sean Paul in Kingston, Jamaica

Ricky Platinum takes a trip to Kingston, Jamaica to talk to Sean Paul about staying relevant in the music business for over 25 Years! Sean voices his opinion about keeping the Dancehall Culture Growing to higher heights, despite some negative backlash! Catch Sean Paul in the DMV on May 12th for his GREATEST TOUR where he will be performing all his hits at Echo Stage!
Watch the full interview in the video below and tune into @RickyPlatinum live on @939wkys every Friday & Sunday from 10pm-12 Midnight!
Sean Paul Says Jay-Z Wasn’t Comfortable With Him Around Beyoncé After “Baby Boy” Success
Sean Paul Talks “Live & Living” Album On The KYS Culture Bash Show!
Ricky Platinum’s Exclusive Interview with Damian Marley & Stephen Marley After Their Sold Out Show
