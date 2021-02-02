Sean Paul Talks New Album “Live & Living,” On The KYS Culture Bash Show!

KYS Culture Bash
| 02.02.21
Ricky Platinum & DJ Trini gets down to the key of Sean Paul’s musical mission. Find out about future collaborations with the International artiste as he sets to deliver 2 albums for the year 2021!

Tune-in Every Sunday for the KYS Culture Bashlive on 93.9 WKYS with @djtrini202 & @rickyplatinumfrom 7-9pm. 

