Sean Paul Talks New Album “Live & Living,” On The KYS Culture Bash Show!

Ricky Platinum & DJ Trini gets down to the key of Sean Paul’s musical mission. Find out about future collaborations with the International artiste as he sets to deliver 2 albums for the year 2021!
