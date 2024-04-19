Lucky Daye Joins Problem Child To Drop An Exclusive Plus More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

11x Grammy Nominated Lucky Daye, is what we call a jack of all trades…from producing, writing, singer, and all around musician. The New Orleans native is shaking up the R&B World.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Earlier this week I had the honor of sitting down with Lucky – who I might add, is very down to earth person. Lucky Daye has reached the Billboard Top 100 with his 2021 single “Over”, which he was later nominated for the “Best R&B Performance” at the 2023 Grammy’s.

Fast forward to 2024, Lucky has released his newest signal “HERicane” which is off his highly anticipated album, scheduled to be released this year!

Check out the conversation between myself and Lucky Daye!

READ MORE:

You Care: Jeezy No Longer Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Pushes For Co-Parenting Equally With Ex Jeannie Mai

Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report

IRS Hits Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Home & Seize Multiple Cars

GloRilla Reportedly Experienced A Wardrobe Malfunction During Her DUI Arrest

Simone Biles Says Jonathan Owens Is ‘The Sweetest’ Addressing Previous Social Media Backlash

Kai Cenat Accuses OF Model Of Trying To Extort Him

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!

Cannabis Connection: 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Tell Jimmy Fallon The Hilarious Story Of How They Met + How “Duffle Bag Boy” Came About