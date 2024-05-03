Listen Live
Sports

Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 8

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Michael Irvin has been cut from NFL Network.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer had been with NFL Network since 2009.

The New York Post, reported that Irvin’s contract would not be renewed, also reported Friday that “NFL Total Access” will air its final show this month.

In addition to Irvin’s contract not being renewed, Front Office Sports reported that “at least six” NFL Network employees were laid off Thursday.

The Athletic reported that “Insiders,” which features reporters Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, will replace “NFL Total Access,” at least on an interim basis.

Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
9 items
Music

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

20 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Drops ANOTHER Drake Diss Track “Not Like Us,” Social Media Reacts

Entertainment

Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub & Fans React

15 items
Entertainment

Lovers & Friends Music Festival Canceled, Usher Says He Is “Devastated,” X Reacts To The Disappointed News

20 items
Music

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Take Beef To New Lows With Diss Tracks “Family Matters” And “meet the grahams,” Social Media In Shambles

22 items
Entertainment

Social Media Commends J. Cole For Bowing Out Gracefully During Kendrick/Drake Beef

10 items
Entertainment

DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later

14 items
Entertainment

Drake Stands His Ground With Scathing Kendrick Lamar Diss, “Family Matters”

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close