In addition to Irvin’s contract not being renewed, Front Office Sports reported that “at least six” NFL Network employees were laid off Thursday.
The Athletic reported that “Insiders,” which features reporters Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, will replace “NFL Total Access,” at least on an interim basis.
Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network was originally published on 1075thefan.com
