Listen Live
Sports

WNBA Commissioner Announces Full-Time Charter Flights This Season

Published on May 7, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 WNBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

After years of anticipation and discussions, the WNBA is set to embark on a new era by transitioning from charter flights to commercial flights for the upcoming basketball season.

The announcement came during a press conference.

“We intend to fund a full-time charter for this season,” Engelbert said

She said the league will launch the program “as soon as we can get planes in places.”

Engelbert emphasized the strategic importance of this shift during the press conference, highlighting that this move symbolizes a significant milestone in the league’s growth and evolution.

Some viewed it as a sign of progress and a step towards further legitimizing the WNBA on a broader scale, while others raised questions about the logistics and implications of such a transition.

Engelbert said the program will cost the league around $25 million per year for the next two seasons.

the $25M will definitely raise questions but the WNBA is on its rise as it is attracting more attention than ever thanks to rookies like Caitlin Clark and others.

Other teams such as the Pheonix Mercury have used charter flights due to Brittney Griner receiving so much national attention in the past.

Now is a new beginning for the WNBA and feeling safe and protected regularly.

WNBA Commissioner Announces Full-Time Charter Flights This Season  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years

News

Jim Jones Won’t Face Charges In Airport Brawl

Movies

It’s Gonna Be Mega: Gru & The Minions Are Back In The Second Official ‘Despicable Me 4’ Trailer

20 items
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off #MeganMondays With ‘I Think I Love Her’ Freestyle, The Hotties Love The Bars

15 items
Entertainment

Metro Boomin Has Old Tweets Resurface, #MetroGroomin Trends As A Result

Movies

Revisit Your Childhood Happy Place With This Fantastical ‘IF’ Featurette

Art & Design

James Gunn Releases First Pic Of David Corenswet As ‘Superman’

29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close