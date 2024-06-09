Listen Live
Lifestyle

Lady Reddzz Takes Baltimore’s MimosaCity Festival

Published on June 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Lady Reddzz Takes Baltimore’s MimosaCity Festival

Source: Lady Reddzz / Radio One Digital

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and no friend, I’m not talking about Christmas lol. There’s nothing like being outside when the warm weather breaks. Summer came early and if you know me, I love being outside with my favorite drink, good vibes, bomb food and LIVE music. That’s the vibe Baltimore’s first ever MimosaCity Festival gave. When champagne meets the culture, you are guaranteed to have a great time!

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

The Mimosacity Festival went down Saturday, June 8th at Baltimore’s iconic Hammerjacks. A day filled with great weather along with an unforgettable experience. There were local restaurant and food vendors on site, along with some of your favorite games, a hookah lounge, LIVE music, full bar, unique photo art installation so you can take selfies and so much more!

Also See: Bobbi Storm Speaks With Lady Reddzz About Life After Going Viral, New Music + More

The VIP Lounge offered a chef-curated brunch menu, with something for everyone. When I tell you I left feeling like I heaven, I’m not lying – okay! The VIP Lounge offers premium seating, so you have a clear view of the stage and the food, and drinks are right at your fingertips!

Trust me when I tell you, I really enjoyed myself at Baltimore’s first ever MimosaCity Festival, I’m already excited for next year!

Also See: Phylicia Pearl Mpasi Speaks With Lady Reddzz About Being Honored By Her Hometown, The Color Purple + More

A special thanks and much appreciation to Tarrance Taylor (Founder of MimosaCity Festival), Dash The Chef (VIP Chef), A. Thomas Lampkin (MimosaCity Festival Director) and Keisha Brewer (PR).

Also See:All Black Women Owned & Operated Company IBest Wines Makes History In Wine Industry

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
WIZARDS DMV MUSIC PORTAL 6 items
Music

Every Artist Spotlighted In The Wizards DMV Music Portal

42 items
Music

Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Flo Milli & Hunxho Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

1 item
Entertainment

Chris Brown’s Steamy Fan Photos Go Viral Again

Entertainment

Tasha Smith on Balancing Her Dual Roles as Actress and Producer While Promoting Bad Boys Ride or Die

Entertainment

‘The Upshaws’ Renewed For Its Final Season On Netflix

93.9 WKYS Black Music Month
Music

Happy Black Music Month! 93.9 WKYS Is Paying Homage To Our Black Musicians! [Listen Live]

Entertainment

Tems’ ‘NPR’ Tiny Desk Performance Gave Us All The Feels

20 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 20 Black Music Commercials

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close