Lady Reddzz Takes Baltimore’s MimosaCity Festival

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and no friend, I’m not talking about Christmas lol. There’s nothing like being outside when the warm weather breaks. Summer came early and if you know me, I love being outside with my favorite drink, good vibes, bomb food and LIVE music. That’s the vibe Baltimore’s first ever MimosaCity Festival gave. When champagne meets the culture, you are guaranteed to have a great time!

The Mimosacity Festival went down Saturday, June 8th at Baltimore’s iconic Hammerjacks. A day filled with great weather along with an unforgettable experience. There were local restaurant and food vendors on site, along with some of your favorite games, a hookah lounge, LIVE music, full bar, unique photo art installation so you can take selfies and so much more!

The VIP Lounge offered a chef-curated brunch menu, with something for everyone. When I tell you I left feeling like I heaven, I’m not lying – okay! The VIP Lounge offers premium seating, so you have a clear view of the stage and the food, and drinks are right at your fingertips!

Trust me when I tell you, I really enjoyed myself at Baltimore’s first ever MimosaCity Festival, I’m already excited for next year!

A special thanks and much appreciation to Tarrance Taylor (Founder of MimosaCity Festival), Dash The Chef (VIP Chef), A. Thomas Lampkin (MimosaCity Festival Director) and Keisha Brewer (PR).

