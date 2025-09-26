DMV Local Recap: TikTok Saved, Government Shutdown Threatens Jobs

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It was a day of mixed news from the White House, with major developments on both the tech and economic fronts. First, TikTok has officially been “saved.” President Trump signed an executive order completing a deal for the app’s U.S. operations to be acquired from its Chinese owner, ByteDance. The new ownership structure involves a majority of American investors, including Oracle Corp., which will serve as the trusted security provider.

Under the new arrangement, all U.S. user data will be stored on servers in the United States, operated by Oracle and secured from any foreign interference. The algorithm will also be retrained and operated domestically, outside of ByteDance’s control. For the 148 million American users, this means the app will remain globally interoperable, allowing videos to be shared and viewed across borders. While this is a relief for many creators and small business owners, some users are expressing concern about who will be on the new board and how content might be regulated.

On the other hand, while one crisis seems to have been averted, another is looming. The White House has directed federal agencies to prepare for a potential government shutdown by drafting plans for mass layoffs. Unlike past shutdowns that involved temporary furloughs, this directive signals the possibility of permanent job eliminations. This news is causing significant anxiety, especially here in the DMV, where so many residents are federal employees. As the community digests the news about TikTok’s future, the threat of a shutdown and widespread job losses creates a sense of uncertainty for many local families.



