DIVA’S DAILY DIRT RECAP: Tory Lanez Breaks Silence, Megan Takes Legal Action

✕

For the first time since his conviction, Tory Lanez is speaking publicly from behind bars. In a recent interview with NBC News, the rapper denied ever harming Megan Thee Stallion and maintained that he was wrongfully convicted. Lanez claims new evidence has emerged since the trial and says some information was not turned over to the defense. He also expressed regret over not taking the stand, believing the verdict may have been different if he had testified.

Lanez emphasized that he is not seeking special treatment or public sympathy, only what he describes as a fair and honest review of the case through the appeals process. His comments mark the first time many have heard directly from him since sentencing, reigniting public debate around the highly publicized case.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to pursue legal protection. New court filings show the rapper is seeking a permanent injunction against blogger Milagro Cooper, alleging an ongoing campaign of cyberstalking and harassment. Megan’s legal team argues the behavior is retaliatory and harmful, highlighting the growing legal consequences of online commentary crossing into harassment.

In addition, Wiz Khalifa is reportedly facing potential legal trouble in Romania related to marijuana use, while new music drops from artists including EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, and others are fueling New Music Friday buzz. Former President Barack Obama also made waves by releasing his annual playlist, featuring artists like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Burna Boy, and SZA.