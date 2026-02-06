Listen Live
KYS In The Community: Juvenile Curfew Enforced at National Harbor

KYS In The Community: Juvenile Curfew Enforced at National Harbor This Weekend

Officials have announced a juvenile curfew at National Harbor this weekend, prohibiting unaccompanied minors from the area between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Published on February 6, 2026

A juvenile curfew will be enforced at National Harbor this weekend. The curfew begins Friday, February 6, and will remain in effect through Saturday night, running from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. During those hours, minors are not permitted to be at National Harbor unless accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or an adult over the age of 21.

Officials say the curfew was implemented following repeated incidents involving large groups of unsupervised teens along the waterfront. Reported issues include fights, vandalism, and shoplifting, which authorities say have put visitors, local workers, and nearby businesses at risk.

National Harbor is a popular destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment, particularly on weekends. The curfew is intended to help maintain a safe environment while allowing families and visitors to continue enjoying the area responsibly.

Parents and guardians are urged to plan ahead if attending events at the harbor with minors and to ensure young people are properly supervised during curfew hours. He also encouraged listeners to follow posted rules and cooperate with security and law enforcement on site.

The curfew applies only during the designated evening and overnight hours and is part of broader efforts to prevent disruptions and promote public safety throughout the waterfront area.

