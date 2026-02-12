Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

YFN Lucci Speaks on New Album, Jail Time, and Tour Life

YFN Lucci speaks with FadamGotDaJuice ahead of his D.C. stop on the Already Legend Tour, reflecting on his return home and music.

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Davido: The 5ive Alive Tour - Atlanta, GA

Ahead of his Already Legend Tour stop at Echostage in Washington, DC, rapper YFN Lucci spoke with FadamGotDaJuice about his return home, mental health, and his latest music. The Atlanta artist reflected on life after incarceration, sharing how faith and family helped him stay grounded and focused on his craft.

Lucci described reconnecting with loved ones, including his children, before immediately diving back into music. He admitted that while he was incarcerated, it was difficult to write new material, as the environment offered little inspiration beyond his jail experience.

Once back home, Lucci quickly regained momentum. In February alone, he recorded 30 to 40 songs, many of which appear on his most recent project. He emphasized that his music reflects personal growth, resilience, and staying true to himself, and noted the therapeutic value it provides to both him and his fans.

The rapper also shared the artists who inspired him during his time away, including Rod Wave, Peezy, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and classic Hot Boys tracks. Looking ahead, Lucci teased a follow-up project dropping in April, hinting at exciting collaborations but keeping details under wraps.

As the Already Legend Tour rolls through DC, fans recieved a high-energy performances alongside music that tells the story of his journey, proving that Lucci’s comeback is in full swing.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Baby Keem Announces New Album, Drops 'Booman' Documentary As An Appetizer

Hip-Hop Wired
Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | We Them Ones Comedy Search vote | 2026-01-29
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Search

12 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

GYATT To Be More Careful! Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Style & Fashion  |  Nia Noelle

Coco Jones Shines at Super Bowl with Powerful Tribute to Black History and Whitney Houston

Universal Music Group's After Party Celebrating The 68th GRAMMY Awards
Music  |  Little Bacon Bear

Wale Opens Up About “Everything Is a Lot,” Leon Thomas Collab, and Romance

Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

ICYMI: J. Cole Freestyle, Social Media Judging, & Hampton U History

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close