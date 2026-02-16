Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges As Accuser Breaks Silence

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Stefon Diggs’ arraignment date was postponed so he could play in Super Bowl LX last Sunday, and with the game over, it’s time for him to face the judge.

Diggs was present in Massachusetts’ Dedham District Court on Friday morning, where he pleaded not guilty to assaulting his personal chef. He showed up wearing blue jeans and a grey sweater over a white button-up and a black tie, staring at the judge.

The alleged victim says it all started when they got into a heated text exchange over money she claims she was owed for her services. He reportedly escalated the situation when he went into her bedroom without permission and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She claims that while behind her, Diggs had his arm wrapped around her, which made it hard for her to breathe, and she thinks she “could have blacked out.” When she tried to get away from him, Diggs’ grip got tighter. He eventually threw her on the bed and said, “Thought so,” before leaving.

Her working relationship with Diggs began in July, the alleged assault happened Dec. 2, and she didn’t go to the cops until Dec.16 out of fear of his stardom and power.

After more meetings with the woman, the cops decided to charge Diggs with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Diggs has denied the allegations, with his lawyer David Meier saying they “are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur” and that “Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

At the arraignment, Diggs was scheduled to appear next for a pretrial hearing on April 1, and he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim.

Now, the chef, named Mila Adams, decided to speak out after the court date.

“I did not seek public attention and reported this matter through the proper legal channels,” she writes. “This is an active criminal matter, and I will continue to respect the legal process. I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I will ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives.”

This wraps up a bad week for the wide receiver, who scored a late touchdown in a very uneventful Super Bowl where his Patriots lost to the Seahawks 29-13.

See social media’s reaction to the court proceedings below.