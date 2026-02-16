Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges, Accuser Speaks

Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges As Accuser Breaks Silence

Stefon Diggs pleaded not guilty in a Massachusetts court to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges after his arraignment.

Published on February 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs pleads not guilty to assault, strangulation charges
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Stefon Diggs’ arraignment date was postponed so he could play in Super Bowl LX last Sunday, and with the game over, it’s time for him to face the judge.

Diggs was present in Massachusetts’ Dedham District Court on Friday morning, where he pleaded not guilty to assaulting his personal chef. He showed up wearing blue jeans and a grey sweater over a white button-up and a black tie, staring at the judge.

The alleged victim says it all started when they got into a heated text exchange over money she claims she was owed for her services. He reportedly escalated the situation when he went into her bedroom without permission and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

She claims that while behind her, Diggs had his arm wrapped around her, which made it hard for her to breathe, and she thinks she “could have blacked out.” When she tried to get away from him, Diggs’ grip got tighter. He eventually threw her on the bed and said, “Thought so,” before leaving.

Her working relationship with Diggs began in July, the alleged assault happened Dec. 2, and she didn’t go to the cops until Dec.16 out of fear of his stardom and power.

After more meetings with the woman, the cops decided to charge Diggs with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Diggs has denied the allegations, with his lawyer David Meier saying they “are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur” and that “Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

At the arraignment, Diggs was scheduled to appear next for a pretrial hearing on April 1, and he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim.

Now, the chef, named Mila Adams, decided to speak out after the court date.

“I did not seek public attention and reported this matter through the proper legal channels,” she writes. “This is an active criminal matter, and I will continue to respect the legal process. I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I will ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives.”

This wraps up a bad week for the wide receiver, who scored a late touchdown in a very uneventful Super Bowl where his Patriots lost to the Seahawks 29-13.

See social media’s reaction to the court proceedings below.

Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges As Accuser Breaks Silence was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Suspect in Long Island Acid Attack

New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack

Hip-Hop Wired

Gene Simmons Gets Checked By Chuck D Over Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Jab

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole Takes Honda Civic On The Road For 'The Fall-Off' Trunk Sale

Hip-Hop Wired

MAGA Stooge Nicki Minaj Urges Barbz To Support SAVE Act

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
15 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Forty-FINE! Her Forever Fineness Kelly Rowland Sets The Gram ABLAZE With Topless Birthday Slays, Extends Stunner Streak

Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

ICYMI: J. Cole Freestyle, Social Media Judging, & Hampton U History

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Trump Administration Withdraws U.S. From WHO

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: U.S. to Revoke Passports for Parents Owing Child Support

Entertainment  |  The Morning Hustle

Jermaine Dupri Chats Magic City, Music, and More at BET Awards Media House

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close