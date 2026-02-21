DMV Local Recap: Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs; He Adds More

✕

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs; He Vows to Impose More

In a major decision today, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down former President Trump’s far-reaching global tariffs, delivering a significant blow to his trade policies. The court ruled 6-3 against the controversial measures, but the story didn’t end there. In a move that has stunned political and economic observers, Trump immediately defied the ruling and announced new financial penalties.

Following the court’s decision, Trump expressed his outrage, stating he was “absolutely ashamed” of the justices who ruled against him. He called them “disloyal to our Constitution” and “lap dogs” before declaring his intent to double down. Effective immediately, he announced that all existing national security tariffs under Section 232 and Section 301 will remain in full effect. Furthermore, he signed an order to impose an additional 10% global tariff on top of all normal tariffs currently being charged.

This defiant act raises serious constitutional questions, as critics argue the president cannot unilaterally impose such tariffs without congressional approval. Trump, however, remains adamant that he will find ways to implement these measures. The move has many people questioning the balance of power and what it means for the economy. The damage from the previous tariffs is already being felt, and with corporations unlikely to lower prices, consumers are caught in the middle. We are left paying taxes on our income, only to be taxed again on the goods we purchase.

Adding to the controversy, reports indicate that Trump has also directed $10 billion in U.S. government funds to his “Board of Peace,” an entity of which he is the chairman. While he claims the funds will be used to help rebuild Gaza, the move has been met with widespread skepticism, with many believing it’s another way for him to line his own pockets.

As the nation processes these rapid-fire developments, a sense of unease is growing. The actions from the White House have left many citizens concerned about the state of our country’s leadership and the economic pressures that will inevitably trickle down to everyday people. The question on many minds is simple: when will enough be enough?