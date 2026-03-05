Listen Live
Michael B. Jordan Got A Texturizer For 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan Got A Texturizer To Play Smoke And Stack In 'Sinners'

Michael B Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Miles Caton underwent major hair transformations to get into character for 'Sinners.'

Published on March 5, 2026

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Sinners"
Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

Each day we learn more and more the lengths Michael B. Jordan went to portray the Smokestack twins. In Essence’s latest cover story, hair and makeup mastermind Shunika Terry, who appears on the cover of the glossy’s “Black Women In Hollywood” issue in a group shot with the Women of ‘Sinners,’ revealed Michael B. Jordan also got a texturizer to soften his hair texture. And he wasn’t the only man on set who changed his look to capture the essence of the film. Miles Caton combed out his locs and got a haircut. Delroy Lindo wore a wig!

Michael B. Jordan Hair

“All the cast trusted my concepts for their transformations,” she shared.” Michael B. Jordan received a texturizer to soften his natural density for Smoke and Stack. Miles Caton had his locs combed out and received a haircut. Saul Williams’s hair was reshaped to embrace and refine his wave pattern. Delroy Lindo wore a wig. Those were some of the most significant transformations that altered natural patterns and silhouettes, and each one required intention and care to protect the integrity of their hair. Everyone valued and respected our approach. The transformations were never about forcing a look. They were about serving character while keeping hair healthy and honoring texture. I was deeply honored by the faith they placed in me and my hair team.”

Michael B. Jordan’s dedication to the role is paying off. In a recent interview, Wunmi Mosaku revealed Michael pushed out his dimple while filming to embody the difference in the brothers. The beloved actor has been a force this awards season, leading up to the Oscars where he is nominated for Best Actor. Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku are nominated in the supporting actor and actress categories.

‘Sinners’ is nominated for a record-breaking 16 nominations at the Academy Awards.

Michael B. Jordan Got A Texturizer To Play Smoke And Stack In ‘Sinners’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

