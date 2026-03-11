Listen Live
DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Shooting Arrest, Dwight Howard Divorce

Police released the 911 call from the shooting outside Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home, while Dwight Howard files for divorce amid new allegations and Kanye West announces a rare LA concert.

Published on March 11, 2026

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

New details are emerging after a frightening incident outside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills home, where police say a woman fired multiple shots near the property while the family was inside.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 911 call connected to the incident has now been released as the investigation continues. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Ivana Lizette Ortiz, who allegedly attempted to flee the scene after firing what witnesses described as roughly ten shots near the home.

Ortiz is currently being held on $10 million bail and is facing attempted murder charges related to the incident. Online users have also resurfaced videos from social media accounts believed to belong to the suspect, where she appeared to make disturbing statements involving Rihanna and other celebrities.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the incident.

In other headlines, former NBA star Dwight Howard is reportedly going through major changes in his personal life. Howard has filed for divorce from his wife following a series of allegations made online, including claims involving drug use and disputes surrounding their children.

Meanwhile, Kanye West appears to be slowly returning to the stage. The rapper has announced a Los Angeles concert scheduled for April 3, which would mark his first major U.S. performance in several years.

And finally, hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre has officially joined the Forbes billionaires list, more than a decade after his historic $3 billion Beats by Dre deal with Apple, solidifying his legacy as both a music icon and successful entrepreneur.

