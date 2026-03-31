2 Live Fools? 'Uncle Luke' Campbell Calls Out Nick Cannon & Chilli About Supporting Trump: 'Y’all On The Wrong Side Of This One

Chilli and Nick Cannon had the internet buzzing with their pro-MAGA mayhem, and now Uncle Luke is speaking out as the “adult in the room” about the conservative commotion. What in the ’90s mad-lib is going on?

Source: Jeff Kravitz/ Gustavo Caballero/ Variety

Chilli spoke out to deny supporting Donald Trump, despite multiple reported campaign donations. Yet, screenshots circulating social media seemingly show otherwise. Several social media accounts claim the TLC singer “liked” several posts about Trump and follow multiple “far-Right accounts,” which would explain how she “accidentally” reposted a misinformation meme about Michelle Obama.

And then there’s Nick Cannon, who went viral for praising Trump while spreading misinformation about Democrats and the KKK. He also denied any political allegiance to MAGA or any other political party, but his conservative comments led critics to claim he’s copping pleas. After all, he was laughing along and agreeing “100%” with Muva MAGA Amber Rose throughout this same episode of his Big Drive series.

In the wake of millions taking to the streets to oppose the president’s policies in all 50 states for No Kings protests, the backlash was as loud as the Trump supporters cheering on both celebs. Tensions and the political volume was already high online after Druski’s “conservative women” sketch basically broke the internet. On Monday, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell called out, or rather called in, Nick and Chilli.

Luke Campbell’s Open Letter To Chilli & Nick Cannon

The 2 Live Crew star is never shy about sharing his opinion after taking his fight for freedom of speech to the highest court, but she’s calling on both celebs to do better. He claimed that they have a right to say, think, and vote however they want, but are “dead wrong” for dismissing the impact of Trump’s policies on ” the same people who built you.” Oop!

“To Nick Cannon and Chilli — I say this with love, but also with truth. What y’all are saying right now… in my opinion… is dead wrong. Now let me be clear — I’m the one who fought all the way to the Supreme Court for free speech. So I respect your right to say whatever you want. That’s a fact. “But this hits different. Because the same Black people you’re turning your backs on… The same Black women you’re dismissing… Those are the same people who built you. They buy your tickets. They watch your shows. They support your careers. And now you’re aligning with a man — Donald Trump — who has openly disrespected Black women, including Michelle Obama, and countless other accomplished Black women,” Luke wrote on X with a screenshot of pro-Trump posts Chilli allegedly “liked.”

The rapper-turned-activist went on to describe why political alignment hits home differently during these unprecedented times.