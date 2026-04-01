Serving Skin & Sand — Olandria Carthen Enters Her ‘Sportslandriaaaaa’ Era For Steamy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Debut

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Olandria Carthen just set the Internet ablaze with her new Sports Illustrated visuals. Dubbing it her ‘Sportslandriaaaaa era,’ she officially stripped down to her bikini for a sizzling editorial with the glossy. Olandria shared behind the scenes footage from the beach shoot . The melanated queen, who went from reality TV star to fashion muse, was deemed “Rookie Of The Year.”

In a comment on Instagram, under the Sports Illustrated shared video, the beloved star wrote, “Best experience ever!!!!! Thank you guys for everything 🥹🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾.”

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Captured on the sands of the South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, by photographer Katherine Goguen, Olandria dazzled as she showed off her killer physique in various swimsuits. In one look she wore a brown bikini by Oséree that was the perfect accessory to her sun kissed melanin. In another shot, she’s posing in a soaking wet white tee shirt and bottoms.