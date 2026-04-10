WSSC Water Cuts Fluoride Levels Amid Supply Chain Issues

WSSC Water is temporarily reducing fluoride levels in its drinking water supply, citing ongoing nationwide supply chain disruptions tied in part to global instability.

The utility, which serves approximately 1.9 million residents in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, announced that fluoride levels will be lowered from the typical 0.7 milligrams per liter (mg/L) to about 0.4 mg/L at its Potomac and Patuxent Water Filtration Plants.

Officials emphasized that the adjustment does not impact water safety or quality.

“This is a temporary adjustment driven solely by supply availability,” said Ben Thompson, Director of Production at WSSC Water. “We remain committed to maintaining safe, high-quality drinking water and will restore optimal fluoride levels as soon as supply conditions stabilize.”

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Fluoride is commonly added to public drinking water as a preventative health measure to strengthen teeth and reduce cavities. While widely recommended by organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, fluoridation is not required by federal or state law.

The compound used for fluoridation, hydrofluorosilicic acid, has faced production challenges in recent months. According to WSSC Water, reduced domestic output and disruptions from international suppliers—including a key producer in Israel—have limited availability. While shipments are continuing, they are arriving in smaller quantities.

As a result, the utility is adjusting fluoride levels while maintaining overall water safety standards.

WSSC Water is advising residents, particularly parents and those at higher risk for tooth decay, to consult with dentists or healthcare providers about alternative fluoride sources during this period.

The utility says it will continue monitoring supply conditions and plans to restore standard fluoride levels once availability improves.