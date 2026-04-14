REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B, Tasha K Drama Heats Up

First up, Offset is proving he’s back outside. Just 24 hours after being released from the hospital, the rapper hit the stage—wheelchair and all. Fans welcomed him with open arms, turning what could’ve been a low-key return into a full moment. Dramatic? Maybe. But also very on-brand.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is reminding everyone she’s not backing down when it comes to her ongoing legal issues with blogger Tasha K. Reports say Cardi’s legal team is now asking a judge to issue sanctions, claiming Tasha K violated a nondisclosure agreement.

According to the allegations, content mentioning Cardi, Offset, and even NFL star Stefon Diggs has continued to surface online—only to be quickly deleted. Cardi’s team believes the posts are intentional and meant to provoke her and her family.

The situation adds another layer to a legal battle that has already kept social media buzzing. As things stand, all eyes are on what the court decides next—and whether the drama will finally cool down.