Legendary Sportscaster Dick Vitale Vows To "Keep Fighting" Amid 5th Cancer Diagnosis

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Legendary sportscaster Dick Vitale is fighting yet another battle with cancer.

Vitale released a statement through ESPN explaining the results of a recent test he underwent and his doctor’s explanation.

“Today, my oncologist, Dr. Brown, informed me that my biopsy results have confirmed a diagnosis of melanoma in my lung and liver cavity. I will be starting immunotherapy shortly, and I plan on winning this battle,” Vitale’s note begins.

Sadly, Vitale’s been down this road before. But he’s beaten cancer four times and sees the latest bout of melanoma as a chance to come out on top for the fifth time.

“I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer. I’m four-for-four, and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five-for-five.”

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His battles with cancer are all relatively recent, with the first melanoma diagnosis coming in August 2021 and subsequent surgery to remove it. Then, in October of that same year, he was diagnosed with lymphoma, which his doctors said was unrelated, and that despite early detection being crucial, the treatment proved to be “a lot tougher.”

In 2023, he received even more bad news when pre-cancerous dysplasia and ulcerous lesions were found on his vocal cords, leading to surgery and his losing his voice for four months.

The most recent diagnosis came in 2024 when he was diagnosed with lymph node cancer, but was declared cancer-free after another surgery.

Now, as he looks to beat it again, he’s already taken aback by all the well-wishes he’s received.

“I am truly overwhelmed by the love, support, prayers, and messages I’ve received from so many people. I’m incredibly blessed to have my family beside me, and my ESPN family – led by Chairman Jimmy Pitaro – has been absolutely terrific. Their support has inspired me to keep fighting, and I will do everything in my power to win another battle.”

He’s even turning his tragedy into triumph by shedding more light on pediatric cancer and committing to raising more money.

“The best news I can share today is this: I feel fantastic,” he continues. “At 86 years young, I’ve lived a hell of a life, and I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer. No child should ever have to go through what I’ve experienced. I am grateful beyond words for all of the support I’ve received, and I’m already looking forward to this year’s annual Gala on May 1. I really feel we will raise $12 million to add to the $105 million we’ve already raised, all for pediatric cancer.”