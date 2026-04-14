Colman Domingo Hosts 'SNL' To Rave Reviews

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Colman Domingo is an overnight success – if by overnight, you mean two decades. But the 56-year-old actor is having his moment right now. He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor two years in a row for the movies Sing Sing (2023) and Rustin (2024). He’s one of the few sympathetic characters on Euphoria, and he’s starring in the upcoming Michael biopic releasing April 24.

This weekend, he also became a first-time Saturday Night Live host. The Afro-Latino actor, who traces his ancestry to Brazil but grew up in West Philadelphia, appeared alongside musical guest Anitta, also from Brazil.

Domingo seems like a vibe in real life and kept the good feeling flowing on the show, appearing in one of his impeccably styled ‘fits, this one a black suit with strong shoulders, sequined lapels, and satin pants.

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“I’m so excited to be here hosting Saturday Night Live. I’ve been an actor since the ’90s, so you may be sitting here thinking where do I know him from?” he started off. “And it’s probably because I’ve been in a lot of things; Fear the Walking Dead, Lincoln, Four Seasons, Sing Sing. I was Carly in iCarly, I was inside C-3PO’s suit in Star Wars, and I’m also your uncle.”

He continued, “I’m practically in everything, like raisins in a Caucasian cookout.”

Domingo also joked about how he knows which fans will respond to the show he’s been on.

“If you’re a Latin bro, I’m like, oh, Fear the Walking Dead. But if it’s a girl under 20 or a creepy dude over 30, that’s Euphoria.”