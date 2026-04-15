REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Usher, Chris Brown Tour & Hall Snubs

The timeline is in full meltdown mode after Usher and Chris Brown officially announced their 33-date R&B stadium tour—and yes, the DMV is on the list. The tour kicks off June 26 in Denver before hitting Northwest Stadium on July 10 and 11, setting up a major summer moment for R&B fans.

Presale tickets drop April 21, followed by additional presales on April 23, with general sales opening April 27 at noon local time. Translation: get your coins ready or start entering those giveaways now.

Meanwhile, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announcement has the internet talking—for all the messy reasons. Icons like Luther Vandross, Sade, and Wu-Tang Clan made the cut, with Queen Latifah and MC Lyte honored for early influence.

But fans—and even artists—are calling out major snubs. Names like Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, and New Edition were left off the list, sparking frustration online. Even Method Man voiced disappointment, highlighting New Edition’s lasting impact on the industry.

No lawsuits here—just strong opinions and even stronger reactions. One thing’s clear: whether it’s tour announcements or Hall of Fame debates, R&B is dominating the conversation right now.