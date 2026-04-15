Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Usher, Chris Brown Tour & Hall Snubs

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Usher, Chris Brown Tour & Hall Snubs

Usher and Chris Brown drop tour dates while Rock Hall snubs spark backlash—no artists sued in a lawsuit, but fans are heated.

Published on April 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

The timeline is in full meltdown mode after Usher and Chris Brown officially announced their 33-date R&B stadium tour—and yes, the DMV is on the list. The tour kicks off June 26 in Denver before hitting Northwest Stadium on July 10 and 11, setting up a major summer moment for R&B fans.

Presale tickets drop April 21, followed by additional presales on April 23, with general sales opening April 27 at noon local time. Translation: get your coins ready or start entering those giveaways now.

Meanwhile, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announcement has the internet talking—for all the messy reasons. Icons like Luther Vandross, Sade, and Wu-Tang Clan made the cut, with Queen Latifah and MC Lyte honored for early influence.

But fans—and even artists—are calling out major snubs. Names like Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, and New Edition were left off the list, sparking frustration online. Even Method Man voiced disappointment, highlighting New Edition’s lasting impact on the industry.

No lawsuits here—just strong opinions and even stronger reactions. One thing’s clear: whether it’s tour announcements or Hall of Fame debates, R&B is dominating the conversation right now.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - December 30, 2025

Remy Ma Hits At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Ida B. Wells

Education Secretary Linda McMahon Posts Inaccurate Ida B. Wells Photo

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

Hip-Hop Wired

Blasphemy 101: Donald Trump Infuriates MAGA Base After Posting Photo of Himself As Jesus & Slamming Pope Leo

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
2 Items
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: PG County Scam Alerts Target Residents

Wide Washington Monument and Tidal Basin cherry blossoms
3 Items
The DMV  |  Mion Edwards

DC Traffic Alert: Cherry Blossom Parade Closures

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Rep. Eric Swalwell Suspends Governor Campaign Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Festival Fashion: Celebs Show Off Their Desert Style At Coachella

25 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close