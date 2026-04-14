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Olandria Carthen’s 10 Sexiest Moments

#2 Had The Timeline In A Chokehold — Olandria Carthen’s 10 Sexiest Moments

Olandria Carthen has gone from villa looks to front row at fashion week. Check out Olandria’s hottest style moments inside. 

Published on April 14, 2026

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2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Olandria Carthen did not just leave Love Island USA with a fanbase. She left with several fashion moments. In what feels like a blink, the Alabama native has gone from villa looks to front row at fashion week. Check out Olandria’s hottest style moments inside. 

The Love Island star’s style identity blends Southern polish, high-fashion risk-taking, and undeniable main character energy. And if you have been on social media lately, you already know the girls are watching every one of her looks closely.

RELATED CONTENT: Serving Skin & Sand — Olandria Carthen Enters Her ‘Sportslandriaaaaa’ Era For Steamy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Debut

What makes Olandria stand out is her commitment to silhouette and storytelling. She has spoken about loving structure and statement pieces, and it shows in everything she wears. From red carpets to runway appearances, her fashion choices lean into bold textures, tailored fits, and intentional glam that feels both elevated and personal. According to Sports Illustrated’s roundup of her best outfits, her style is rooted in a balance of elegance and self-expression. 

Olandria’s rise has also been strategic. Styled by the Reisman duo, Olandria has quickly become a fashion girl to watch. She’s had appearances at New York Fashion Week and major red carpets, helping solidify her place in the industry. As Revolt notes, she has successfully transitioned from reality TV star to full-fledged style influencer. 

And then there is the viral factor. Whether she is stepping out in couture or serving body in a bikini, Olandria understands the assignment every time. Her looks spark conversation because they feel intentional, confident, and just a little bit daring. From angelic gowns to edgy corsets, she is not afraid to experiment, and fans are here for all of it.

Below, we are breaking down ten of Olandria’s hottest style moments that had the timeline in a chokehold.

10 Of Olandria’s Hottest Style Moments

1. Angelic At Vanity Fair

The angelic white gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party had fans calling her breathtaking.

2. Sports Illustrated Bombshell

Her glittering Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut that cemented her bombshell era.

3. Coachella Cutie

Come on, Barbie. Welcome to O-Chella!

4. Y2K Meets Old Hollywood

A vintage-inspired Cavalli dress moment that blended Y2K and Old Hollywood glam.

5. Sergio Runway Debut

Her runway debut with Sergio Hudson at New York Fashion Week marked her arrival in the fashion industry.

6. Draped In Gold

The gold sculptural couture moment in Paris that screamed luxury and artistry.

7. Best Dressed At CFDA

Her CFDA Fashion Awards gown placed her firmly on best-dressed lists.

8. Emerald Green At The Golden Globe

The emerald satin and tweed looks that showcased her versatility across textures.

9. Ochellaaa Oh My

A full brown leather ensemble fit for Coachella.

10. Poppin’ At The VMAs

Wow. Her red-carpet debut at the MTV VMAs introduced her as a style force to watch.

At this point, Olandria is not just dressing well. She is building moments, one look at a time.

RELATED CONTENT: From ‘Bama Barbie’ To ‘Barbielandria’ — Olandria Carthen Secures The Bag, Heads To Coachella With Barbie

#2 Had The Timeline In A Chokehold — Olandria Carthen’s 10 Sexiest Moments was originally published on madamenoire.com

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