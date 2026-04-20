Happy HoliDAZE: This 420 Cannabis Gift Guide Features All The Elevated Essentials

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Source: kynd / kynd Happy 420! The famed holiday is upon us, and this list features an array of options for your (safe) partaking pleasure. As I try to share with readers every year, I view cannabis usage as therapeutic, rather than something to do for leisure. That said, I’ve found myself reaching for something to breeze through my evenings, especially in these times we’re living through. What I’m most excited to share are the newer entrants in the annual guide. I’m always fascinated by the innovation and options in the cannabis space, and I love that no matter your level or preference, there is something for everyone. Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. As I’ve noted before, I’m noticing plenty of hemp-derived THC drinks on the market, even extending into being sold in select Total Wine & More stores. This shift in the market is a promising one, despite the government seeking to end the Farm Bill rules that allow for their production. Clearly, some consumers enjoy the products and, as we’re witnessing in many industries, it’s all about the lobbying dollars. Pardon me for bringing politics up, but it’s fair to look at. Let’s hope they stick around for the choice to go booze-free but still be social. For those who live in either medical or recreational cannabis states, this 420 should cover the full gamut. If we missed any of your favorites, sound off via our social media channels. These products are intended for individuals over the age of 21. Please indulge responsibly. Have a safe and happy 420!

Anthem Anthem specializes in pre-rolls that come in a variety of sizes, with customers able to choose between classic and bold. What stood out about Anthem is the option of a 1G pre-roll, or smaller 0.35 shorties for those who just want a shorter lift. The strains are truly a delight, with classics like Durban Poison and Northern Lights on the menu along with new, fruit-forward blends. Learn more here.

Be$os Be$os, which translates to “kiss” in Spanish, offers disposable all-in-one (AOI) vapes and pre-rolls in sativa, hybrid, or indica phenotypes. Now that I’ve tried the brand, I urge anyone who likes a little sweetness in their indulgent journeys to check them out. Learn more here.

Becoming Legend: The Billion-Dollar Blueprint to Be a Whale in a Sea of Sharks by Berner Berner has long established himself as one of the true kings of the cannabis space via his Cookies brand, and now he’s giving away the sauce in a new book. Berner is adding the author feather to his full cap via his memoir, Becoming Legend: The Billion-Dollar Blueprint to Be a Whale in a Sea of Sharks. Stay tuned for our interview with the rapper and business icon. Learn more here.

BRĒZ BRĒZ is one of the few brands I’ve encountered that combines cannabis and mushrooms for a functional, ahem, breeze, if you can pick up what I’m putting down. I’ve enjoyed BRĒZ’s products over the years, despite not getting any pitches for this guide. No beef, and because they’re dope, I’m sharing with our readers. Learn more here.

Buddi Buddi focuses primarily on the fast-growing THC seltzer space, and they’re also moving into the THC elixir space for those who want to make their own cocktail creations. Crushable and coming in at tolerable doses for those new to drinking their medicine, Buddi is one of my favorite brands. Learn more here.

Carolindica In short order, everything I’ve tried from Carolindca so far has been pure fire. Candy bars, hot cocoa, infused pre-rolls, and gummies for that good “nighttime” action are all on deck. I truly can’t get enough of what Carolindca has going on. Learn more here.

Cornbread Hemp I didn’t get a pitch for Cornbread Hemp, but I want to be fair in featuring brands I’ve had in and enjoyed. Based in Kentucky, Cornbread Hemp’s cannabis-infused seltzers hit, and they also have gummies. Learn more here.

Crescent Canna Crescent Canna, based in New Orleans, stands out for its fantastic array of drinks, including its mixology-ready Ellora brand, Crescent 9 seltzers, and they’ve also got gummies and chocolates, although I haven’t tried them. If the edibles are anything like the drinks, I feel confident in recommending folks give them a shot. Learn more here.

DaySavers DaySavers is for the flower heads out there, the rollers, the tokers, if you will. As I am not fantastic at rolling up, DaySavers has, ahem, saved the day for me. I love their pre-roll cones, blunts, rolling trays, and the Perfect Pack machine. If you want quality paper for your flower, get at them today. Learn more here.

DaVinci I’ve featured DaVinci products in past guides, focusing more on their dry herb vaporizers. Today, we’re looking at their flagship device for concentrates, the EQ Electric Quartz: Jacuzzi Collection. As someone still getting familiar with concentrates, I can imagine this is for the more experienced folks out there. It is also a snazzy-looking device. However, I’m told that even newbies like me will find this device approachable. Learn more here.

Diesel J’s To my knowledge, Diesel J’s is the first Black-owned smoking accessories brand I’ve encountered. I haven’t tried their products yet, but because you’re reading this guide on a Black-owned website, I found it just to highlight them. Stay tuned. Learn more here.

Feelz Beverages Feelz Beverages is a brand I’ve yet to try, but I’m already curious considering how wide the drinkable cannabis market is at the moment. Stay tuned to our upcoming guides. By then, I hope to have sampled their wares, but consider me curious. Learn more here.

Gotham Gotham, based in New York City, combines cannabis, fashion, art, and culture. The dispensary has a handful of locations across the city, and they host events while carrying a wide variety of brands and products for all types of customers. We’ll be visiting their spaces soon. Learn more here.

Grassroots Founded in Chicago and brought to the masses by the Curaleaf crew, Grassroots is framed as a genetics-forward brand. I’ve yet to try their products, but I’m interested in what’s presented on their online channels. Learn more here.

Grown Rouge Grown Rouge has roots in Oregon, a state known for producing premium flower. With the brand expanding nationwide, customers can sample their flavorful flowers, pre-rolls, and vaporizers. Learn more here.

Higarden For those who have a green thumb, growing cannabis at home has become a great hobby and even a great resource for some. Higardn’s Chronic Gardener set will aid those who want to get their grow on. Learn more here.

High Spirits I’m not going to waste your time. If you’re curious about sipping your greenery, you’d be on the right path with High Spirits. My favorite is the Arnold Palmer option. Learn more here.

Hometown Hero Hometown Hero hella ghosted me and hasn’t pitched me in almost two years, but it’s all good. I still remember the brand’s fantastic products, and I’ll keep bigging them up. Yo, Hometown, let’s connect! Learn more here.

Housing Works Cannabis Co. I really can’t wait to share my upcoming chat with Housing Works Cannabis Co. with the readers. Their story alone will inspire you, and when you add the fact that all sales from their dispensary go to aid unhoused individuals, it’s even sweeter. Beyond cannabis, they also have eye-catching apparel, like the hoodie up above. Learn more here.

Jaunty Jaunty bills itself as the top-selling vape brand in New York City. I can vouch for them and say this company knows what the hell it’s doing in that department. Learn more here.

Jazz Dispensary From the minds at Craft Recordings, Jazz Dispensary frames its expertly curated “strains” of music for certain moods, and they’re doing something special for 420. Now a decade in motion, the brand will focus on its initial release, Cosmic Stash: HIGH Lights, for the holiday. It’s a fresh concept, and as we know, cannabis and music go well together. Learn more here.

Kynd Nevada has been a major player in this cannabis game, and kynd, a brand from Mark Pitchford, a veteran in the space, is staking its claim for recognition. The kynd lineup features flowers, vaporizers, tinctures and gummies for varying needs such as UPLIFT (Sativa), RELAX (Indica), BALANCE (1:1 THC:CBD), SLEEP (THC:CBN), and ENERGY (THC:THCV). Learn more here.

Later Days AYR Wellness’ Later Days brand isn’t widely available just yet, but I hope that changes. Later Days takes a whole body approach to its cannabis products, and customers who are into terpenes can shop for their specific medical and recreational needs. They’re available in fun flavors like Juicy Mango and Georgia Peach, and each all-in-one disposable is designed with USB-C charging, a long-lasting battery, and a window to keep an eye on your oil. Learn more here.

Muha Meds Muha Meds will always have a place in our cannabis gift guide round-ups. From flower to concentrates and vapes, Muha Meds isn’t just about potency, as quality is just as important to the brand. Learn more here.



Nesa’s Hemp From the mind of founder Inesa Ponomariovaite, Nesa’s Hemp has a clear focus on wellness and how CBD factors in. We’re new to the brand and will gladly report back with our findings. We need to start featuring more CBD in these roundups (hint, hint). Learn more here.

Pamos We can appreciate the simplicity of Pamos, which enters the cannabis beverage space with three options. Microdose clocks in with just 2 mg each of hemp-derived THC and CBD. Signature clocks in at with a THC and CBD number of 5 and 2 mg, and Reserve cranks the THC to 10, keeping the CBD level equal. This product is designed to be used as a cocktail base, just without the booze. The brand also has the RTD thing going for it with cocktails in the same vein. Learn more here.

Puffco While I didn’t get a pitch for Puffco products, I will always feature them because the New Proxy pipe is one of the best damn devices for concentrates ever made. Learn more here.

RAW Many are familiar with RAW’s rolling papers, rolling machines, and other accessories. We’re featuring the very fun Tuberator. I’ll level with you all—I thought it was a flute before I looked inside the box. This will make you the ahem, hit, at every party. Learn more here.

Sinful Brands With the guidance of a flavor chemist, Sinful Beverages bills itself as Montana’s top-selling cannabis beverage brand. I’ve yet to try them, but they’re starting to expand beyond Montana. Learn more here.

Sip Elixirs As the shift from booze to sipping cannabis becomes more on trend, brands are capitalizing on the craze. Sip Elixirs enters the space with the option of going low or high with your dose as you craft booze-free cocktails for that social buzz we’re all in search of. Learn more here.

Spherex Spherex is new to us, but what we do like is the company’s science-backed approach to cannabis. While there are plenty of companies out here going the hemp-derived route, Spherex crafts its products the old-fashioned way. Learn more here.

STIIIZY STIIIZY sells its wares in a handful of states, and the homies I have in these markets are some lucky folks. I’ve been rocking with STIIIZY for years, and now, they have their potent 40’s series, featuring two strains at 40% THC. Phew! Learn more here.

STORZ & BICKEL For years, STORZ & BICKEL has led the technological advances of dry herb vaporizers. I’ve used the Volcano device many moons ago, and they’ve since created a small but potent array of handheld vaporizers. The company’s latest device is the VEAZY, which comes in four standout colors. Learn more here.

Tattersall Functional Tattersall Functional enters a growing marketplace of adult-use functional beverages that employ lab-tested THC and adaptogens for varying effects. Today, we’re featuring the Uplift expression, which is framed as a “social tonic” packed with CBG, CBD, Lion’s Mane, and Rhodiola Rosea for a synergetic boost to one’s evening Learn more here.

Treadwell Farms Treadwell Farms is a Florida-based company in the CBD and hemp space. I’ve used the brand’s extracts in the past, and I found them to have great effects overall. Learn more here.

Vessel Keeping it short here. Vessel makes the best-looking accessories on the market, to me. Just hit the website and get familiar. There are no bad choices. Learn more here.