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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Drake Iceman Drop & Kehlani Album

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Drake Iceman Drop & Kehlani Album

Drake’s icy stunt reveals his album date, Kehlani gears up for a major release, and an influencer previously sued in a lawsuit sparks industry talk.

Published on April 22, 2026

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Drake knows how to keep fans on their toes, and his latest “Iceman” rollout proves it. The rapper turned Toronto into a full-on spectacle by stacking massive ice blocks and hinting that his album release date was hidden inside. Fans pulled up ready to crack the code—literally—bringing blow torches, pickaxes, and even starting a small fire before police shut things down. Still, the stunt paid off, with streamer Keshka reportedly uncovering the date and getting rewarded by Drake’s team. If all goes as planned, “Iceman” is expected to drop May 15.

Meanwhile, Kehlani is about to shake up the music scene with her upcoming self-titled album, arriving April 24. The highly anticipated project is stacked with major features, including Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, T-Pain, and more—setting the stage for a chart-topping moment.

At the same time, conversations around influencer accountability are still heating up after a viral case where a content creator was sued in a lawsuit involving controversial hotel content. The situation continues to highlight the importance of transparency and professionalism in today’s digital landscape.

From headline-making stunts to major music drops and ongoing industry debates, the culture is buzzing—and there’s plenty more to watch in the days ahead.

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