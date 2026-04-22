DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Diddy Lawsuit, MJ Biopic & Kehlani

Diddy has taken a legal loss after his lawsuit against NBCUniversal was officially dismissed. The case, tied to a documentary released on Peacock, was thrown out after a judge ruled that the content was protected under the First Amendment or did not meet the legal standard for defamation. As a public figure, Diddy was required to prove “actual malice,” meaning he had to show the company knowingly spread false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth—something the court determined he failed to do. While the dismissal doesn’t confirm the documentary’s claims as true, it does mean they aren’t legally actionable.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic is generating serious buzz ahead of its release. Jaafar Jackson, who plays the King of Pop, is already addressing long-standing misconceptions about his uncle. He emphasized that the film explores Jackson’s experience with vitiligo, aiming to give audiences a clearer understanding of the condition and its impact on his life.

On the music front, Kehlani is gearing up to drop her self-titled album, packed with major collaborations from stars like Usher, Brandy, and Missy Elliott. With a stacked lineup and high expectations, the project is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most talked-about releases.