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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Drake Tease, Nicki Lawsuit Drama

Drake drops cryptic ICEMAN hints while Nicki Minaj is sued in a lawsuit by her former manager, with legal drama heating up.

Published on April 24, 2026

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First up, Drake has fans deep in detective mode after dropping a series of cryptic messages online. The posts—filled with lines about “calling bluffs” and blurring the lines between perception and reality—have sparked debate over whether they’re lyrics, captions, or subtle shots. With his upcoming project ICEMAN set to drop May 15, anticipation is building fast as fans try to decode what he really means—and who he might be addressing.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is dealing with serious legal trouble. The rap superstar has been sued in a lawsuit by her former tour manager, Brandon Garrett, who alleges assault, battery, and emotional distress. According to reports, Garrett claims Nicki physically struck him during a past incident, though the allegations remain unproven.

The case is now hitting a critical stage, with Garrett’s legal team accusing Nicki of delaying the process. They argue her responses to discovery requests have been vague and unhelpful, preventing the case from moving forward. A judge will ultimately decide whether her legal team’s responses are acceptable or if further action is required.

As both stories unfold, fans are watching closely—whether it’s decoding Drake’s next era or tracking the outcome of Nicki’s ongoing legal battle.

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