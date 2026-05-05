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Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty Of Assaulting Chef, Social Media Reacts

Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty Of Assaulting Former Chef, Social Media On Fire

Stefon Diggs was acquitted in his assault and strangulation trial against his former live-in chef Jamila Adams.

Published on May 5, 2026

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NFL: MAY 05 Stefon Diggs Assault Trial
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

After a quick two-day Massachusetts trial in Stefon Diggs’ assault and strangulation case, he’s been found not guilty, according to NBC Boston.

The former star New England Patriots wide receiver was on trial for allegedly choking his personal chef, Jamila Adams, who tearfully testified against him. 

While on the stand, she admitted to having a sexual relationship with him before working for him as a live-in cook, which became “complicated.”

“It started out as friends, became sexual, and we would meet up, hang out, and we decided I would come work for him in February 2025,” she testified.

However, she began living with him in July, and by November, things had soured because one of Diggs’ children’s mothers said Adams was spreading rumors that he was sleeping with another staffer.

Due to that drama, she wasn’t permitted to travel with the rest of his team to Miami Art Basel, which led to an argument with Diggs on Dec. 2.

She alleges it got physical after Diggs abruptly opened her bedroom door in his Boston-area home.

“He smacked me with an open hand. He took his arm, and he came around my neck with his elbow … and he began to choke me,” she said, according to the Associated Press, claiming she couldn’t breathe. 

Adams tried to make peace with Diggs so she could get her last paycheck, after their business agreement stated she’d get paid $2,000 a month.

During the trial, the judge accused her of “interjecting her own narrative and evade responding to questions the court deems appropriate.”

Diggs pleaded not guilty, and video —obtained by TMZ— in the week after the attack shows Adams with no physical injuries, and his lawyers accused her of crafting text messages.

“No assault ever occurred,” a representative for Diggs said after the verdict, while another previously called the allegations “an attempt to extract money.”

Now that Diggs has been cleared, see how social media is reacting below.

Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty Of Assaulting Former Chef, Social Media On Fire was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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