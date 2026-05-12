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Aladdin Da Prince

Lloyd Talks New Music, Touring & Viral Fall

Lloyd Talks New Music, Touring & Viral Fall

Lloyd caught up with Aladdin Da Prince backstage in DC to talk new music, touring nerves, his viral stage fall and a possible Verzuz matchup.

Published on May 12, 2026

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aladdin x lloyd interview

R&B star Lloyd recently caught up backstage with Aladdin Da Prince for a conversation centered around touring, humility, DMV love and upcoming music.

During the interview, Lloyd shared that the DMV has always felt like home to him and explained that performing in the area carries special meaning because of the support he has consistently received throughout his career. He also noted that many of the people surrounding him backstage were longtime friends and family members who remain part of his life outside of music and entertainment.

As the discussion shifted toward touring, Lloyd admitted that nerves still come with every performance despite years of experience on stage. He described the feeling as a healthy fear that helps keep him focused and grounded while performing for audiences across the country.

One of the standout moments from the interview came when Aladdin Da Prince brought up Lloyd’s recent viral stage fall. Rather than avoiding the topic, Lloyd embraced it with humor and perspective. He explained that moments like that can serve as reminders to stay humble, especially during periods where artists may begin to feel untouchable while performing and traveling.

The singer also revealed that he leaned into the viral attention by creating merchandise inspired by the moment. He even mentioned that comedian Wanda Sykes joked with him afterward about making sure he stayed on his feet during future performances.

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