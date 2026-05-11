Tom Brady Makes Tragic Joke About Kevin Hart's Cheating Scandal, Katt Williams Joins Roast & More Reactions

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

For once, comedian Kevin Hart was the butt of the joke at his Shane Gillis-hosted roast as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival.

Celebrity roasts are known to be crass and no-holds-barred, and plenty of his friends —from fellow Hollywood stars to athletes— didn’t hesitate.

One of the most brutal was Tom Brady, who sought revenge on Hart, who harped on his Gisele Bundchen divorce at his roast last year.

So the seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke on Hart cheating on his then-pregnant wife in 2017 with a pun about his ownership role in the Las Vegas Aces.

“All right, this won’t take long, because, as you guys know, I’m a busy man,” Tom said onstage. “But I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas. Oh, wait, I’m talking about affairs in Las Vegas.”

“Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas?” he said. “I think I broke another rule. Fuck it. I talked about it.”

Hart talked about it in his 2019 Netflix docuseries Don’t F**k This Up, where his wife Eniko said she received a DM from a stranger and, though initially angry, she and Hart worked through the scandal and stayed together.

At the time, Hart released an apology on Instagram, which is still up, with a caption that reads, “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better, and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.”

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At Brady’s 2025 roast, Hart had similar jokes on his failed marriage to Bundchen after he refused to retire and focus on his family, and instead had a final mediocre season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“When you have a chance to go 8–9, and all it will cost you is your wife and kids, you gotta do what the fuck you got to do. Fuck them kids,” Hart joked, and even referenced Bundchen’s new husband, a jiu-jitsu instructor, saying she “f-cked that karate man.”

Other than Brady getting his lick back, there was Chelsea Handler, who asked if Gillis was Druski in white face. Even Draymond Green had a dinger for Handler, quipping, I never have, and never will, smash Chelsea Handler. I’m Draymond Green. I don’t hit threes.”

The biggest surprise roaster was Katt Williams, who’s got a longstanding beef with Hart. Williams brought up when Hart was briefly canceled and barred from hosting the 2018 Oscars when an old homophobic tweet was dug up.

“They tried to cancel him for being homophobic, and I don’t get it,” Williams began. “I’m saying the guy who’s obsessed with shopping sprees and fitness, always surrounded by 10 dudes, and Chelsea Handler, an oiled-up half-Samoan bodybuilder, a vegan restaurant, and bought yoga pants. You think that guy is homophobic? That guy is a fairy, b-tch. That’s the gayest man I’ve ever met. You slay, queen.”

See social media’s reaction to the roast below.