Philadelphia 76ers Fire James Harden's Favorite "Liar" Daryl Morey But Keep Nick Nurse

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

It’s time for some change in the Philly sports world as the 76ers have decided to let go of president of basketball operations Daryl Morey after a little over half a decade at the helm.

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris broke the news in a statement to ESPN on Tuesday, thanking Morey for his dedication to the franchise while acknowledging that their working relationship had run its course.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Daryl personally and professionally, and I’m grateful for his contributions over the last six seasons,” Harris said. “After speaking with Daryl, we determined that it was time for a fresh start.”

“To our fans, your frustration and disappointment are understandable and warranted,” Harris continued. “We have fallen well short of our own expectations and failed to deliver in the way this city deserves. That bothers me deeply, and I have confidence in Bob to establish a path forward for our franchise.”

Leading the search for the new president of operations will be Bob Myers, president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), which owns the 76ers. Myers is well-versed in building championship rosters and all the brass surrounding them, having been one of the architects behind the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, which yielded four championships in a decade.

The two-time NBA Executive of the Year left the Warriors in 2023, and after a short stint with ESPN, he’s now at HBSE and ready to spread his championship-winning pedigree.

“I know how much the 76ers mean to the City of Philadelphia, and it’s important we find the right leader to shape the future of this team,” Myers said in the statement. “The process will start immediately, and we will be thorough and deliberate in our evaluations. I believe this is a destination for top talent across the league and look forward to solidifying our infrastructure moving forward.”

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

During his six-year, 270-212 record tenure with the 76ers, Morey started off on a high note. In 2020-21, they were ranked first but lost in the conference semifinals that season and the following two years. In the 2023-24 season, they lost in the first round to the Knicks, and the next year, they didn’t even make the playoffs. And this year they were embarrassingly swept by the Knicks in the semifinals.

One of the lowlights of his run was a rift with James Harden, who infamously ripped the exec during a trip to China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said shortly before requesting a trade.

He only worked with two head coaches: Doc Rivers, who was eventually replaced by Nick Nurse, and Nick Nurse, who will be staying on.

See social media’s reaction to the 76ers parting ways with Morey below.