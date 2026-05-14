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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown, Lizzo & Drake Updates

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown, Lizzo & Drake Updates

Chris Brown brushes off critics, Lizzo calls out social media algorithms, and Drake ramps up excitement for his upcoming album Iceman.

Published on May 14, 2026

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Chris Brown is making it clear that outside criticism isn’t slowing him down. Despite harsh reviews from critics, including a tough response from Pitchfork, the singer says he’s staying focused on the success of his latest album, Brown. The project is still expected to land in the Top 5 during its debut week, and Breezy appears more focused on the numbers than the online backlash. Critics have continued to reference both the music and his controversial past, but Chris Brown’s message to supporters was simple — he’s unbothered and keeping it moving.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is speaking out about the way social media algorithms are impacting artists and music promotion. In a recent TikTok, the Grammy winner explained how today’s algorithms make it harder for fans to stay updated on album releases and new music drops. Lizzo says platforms no longer show posts in chronological order, causing even loyal fans to miss important announcements. According to her, the shift has made it nearly impossible to properly market music projects online. As she gears up for her upcoming album Btch*, Lizzo believes the music industry is facing a major challenge when it comes to reaching audiences organically.

And finally, Drake is continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated album Iceman. The rapper announced Episode 4 of his Iceman livestream series just ahead of the project’s expected Friday release.

The livestream has become a major part of the album’s promotional campaign, helping build anticipation for what will mark Drake’s ninth solo studio album. Fans are now waiting to see what surprises he has planned before the official drop.

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