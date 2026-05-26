Puddin’ Proclamation: K. Michelle Doubles Down Denial Of Skin Bleaching Rumors—’I’ve Never Played With My Blackness’

Puddin’ is making a proclamation. Amid years of speculation surrounding her complexion, K. Michelle is once again shutting down skin-bleaching rumors, calling the claims one of the most frustrating and offensive falsehoods she’s faced in the spotlight. “I told you everything,” said K. after listing the plastic surgery she’s had. “Why would I lie about that?!”



Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

For K. Michelle, the accusation doesn’t just attack her appearance, but it also insults her heritage. To shut down the logistics of the rumor while talking to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, she pointed out her deep roots in Black history and education. Unbeknownst to many, her father is an African-American history professor, a fact that makes the concept of altering her Blackness a complete opposite of how she was raised.

“I think that’s most offensive. My daddy is a Black history professor…I wouldn’t even know where you even bought that bleach,” she said.

Addressing why her appearance sometimes fluctuates online, she told Sharpe that she openly uses filters. She explained that when she posts content, digital filters are notoriously not designed with darker skin tones or Black women in mind, and they often wash out or significantly lighten her complexion on screen.

“If you put on a filter, from any of the places, by the time you click, ‘I like that filter,’ you’re gonna go down two shades lighter,” she said. “Either way, I’ve always been this complexion. I’ve never played with my Blackness.”

Nevertheless, she reassured fans that her actual in-person skin tone is exactly the same one she was born with.

“I’m a Black woman through and through,” she said.

More on the flip!