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UCB Band’s Tre And Roc Mikey Reflect On “Sexy Lady” 20 Years Later

UCB band members Tre and Roc Mikey joined DJ Flava to celebrate 20 years of “Sexy Lady” and reflect on the song’s impact on Go-Go culture.

Published on May 27, 2026

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Twenty years after its release, UCB’s iconic record “Sexy Lady” is still making noise across the DMV and beyond. During a recent conversation with DJ Flava, UCB band members Tre and Roc Mikey reflected on the creation of the classic Go-Go anthem, the song’s unexpected longevity, and its growing influence outside of Washington, D.C. 

The group explained that while they always believed “Sexy Lady” would connect with audiences, they never imagined it would become an international record with a lasting legacy. Tre shared that the inspiration for the song came while digging through old records during a difficult period for the band, eventually creating the melody that became one of Go-Go’s most recognizable hooks. Roc Mikey added that the record was always intended to be for the ladies and compared its early energy to previous crowd favorites from UCB. 

The band also recalled the first time they performed “Sexy Lady” at Morgan State University in 2005, saying the crowd reaction immediately let them know they had something special. According to the group, the live version fans still hear today was actually recorded during a performance and later mixed in the studio. 

Throughout the interview, DJ Flava reflected on supporting UCB early through local radio and club appearances, while Tre credited DJs and radio personalities for helping push the song beyond the Go-Go scene.

The conversation also touched on the influence of artists like Wale and the recent attention surrounding Lizzo’s use of the record, which has introduced “Sexy Lady” to an entirely new generation of listeners. 

As UCB prepares for upcoming reunion performances celebrating the song’s anniversary, Tre and Roc Mikey said they remain proud of the culture, music, and legacy they helped build through Go-Go music.

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