Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Gucci Mane Gets Real On Mental Health Diagnosis In ABC Interview

Gucci Mane is opening up about his mental health journey in a new interview with ABC News’ Nightline.

Published on May 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne

Gucci Mane is opening up about his mental health journey in a new interview with ABC News’ Nightline.

Nearly a year after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, Guwop told ABC’s Byron Pitts about how his life was turned upside down by his mental health episodes.

“The episode is a brief daze, up to a week, to a month, of me not really thinking rational, hearing voices and not being myself, and at the same time doing things that are super irresponsible,” Gucci said.  “It’s a total loss of control. It starts building like a snowball.”

The Atlanta rapper first revealed his diagnoses in his 2025 memoir, Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man. The book detailed how he struggled with both his mental health and addiction.

Wop’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, also shared her insights with Nightline, saying that he had “different personalities” during his episodes, including one similar to Friday The 13th villain, Jason Voorhees.

In addition to his diagnoses, Gucci also opened up on getting the infamous ice cream tattoo on his face in 2011. “I really felt numb, and I kept getting tattoos to try to feel something,” he confirmed. “I don’t know if I wanted to get a feeling or a reaction out of myself to drive me out of something, but it just got more and more extreme and led to the ice cream tattoo.”

In hindsight, Gucci says he does not regret the tat, calling it “a part of who I am.”

In the end, Gucci wanted to set an example for others struggling with mental health, which is what led to writing Episodes. “I wanted to help people,” he told ABC. “I need to write a book to, kind of, be like a handbook or manual for artists that’s going through something…If I can do it, you can do it. And this is what I did to get past it.”

SEE ALSO

Gucci Mane Gets Real On Mental Health Diagnosis In ABC Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Young Jeezy Celebrates His VIBE Magazine Cover Debut

VIBE Announces Return Of Print Magazine

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital After Getting Knocked The Hell Out

Hip-Hop Wired

Clip Of Cheyenne Bryant Calling Touré "Softy" Resurfaces

Hip-Hop Wired
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

As Planned, Drake Becomes 1st Artist To Take Top 3 Spots On Billboard's Top 200 Chart

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
American flags in grass at sunset with warm golden light, patriotic scene symbolizing freedom, remembrance, and national pride
9 Items
Food & Drink  |  Mion Edwards

Memorial Day Weekend 2026 Deals In DC, Maryland & Virginia

50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — Queen Latifah, Kehlani & More Queer Queens Had Us Seeing Stars, Vol. 24

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

17 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

Ray J Gets Knocked Out During Struggle MMA Debut At 'Brand Risk 14' Event

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined Little Bacon Bear
Little Bacon Bear  |  Little Bacon Bear

Montgomery Co. Exec Marc Elrich Talks Youth Programs & Financial Literacy

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close