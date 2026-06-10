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Karmelo Anthony To Appeal Murder Conviction

Keep Fighting! Karmelo Anthony To Appeal Murder Conviction, Supporters And Detractors Clash At Court

Published on June 10, 2026

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  • Anthony convicted of murder, sentenced to 35 years, now appeals conviction and sentence.
  • Jury selection and racial bias issues expected to be raised in appeal.
  • Supporters of Anthony and victim clash outside court, leading to two arrests.
ANTHONYTRIALDAY5 - Karmelo Anthony trial protest
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

It is NOT over!

Karmelo Anthony is moving forward with an appeal after a Collin County jury convicted him of murder and sentenced him to 35 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. The notice of appeal was filed less than 24 hours after the verdict and sentencing, marking the first formal step in challenging both the conviction and the punishment imposed by the court. Under Texas law, Karmelo will become eligible for parole after serving 17.5 years of that sentence.

According to court records cited by FOX 4, Anthony’s legal team has now formally notified the court that it intends to appeal. Legal experts note that filing a notice of appeal is a routine procedure in serious felony cases and does not automatically result in a new trial or a reversal of the conviction. Instead, appellate courts will review whether any legal errors occurred during the proceedings that could have affected the outcome.

ANTHONY TRIAL DAY 7_2026_0609
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

As BOSSIP previously reported, Anthony’s highly publicized trial centered on the April 2025 confrontation at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, which ended with Austin Metcalf’s death. Prosecutors argued that Karmelo committed an unjustified and deliberate attack after a dispute under a team tent during a rain delay. Defense attorneys maintained throughout the trial that Anthony acted in self-defense, claiming he feared for his safety during the confrontation. Jurors quickly and ultimately rejected that argument and found him guilty of murder.

Potential issues expected to be raised on appeal include concerns previously voiced by Anthony’s supporters regarding jury selection. The defense objected during trial after no Black jurors were ultimately seated, though the trial judge rejected claims that prosecutors improperly excluded jurors on the basis of race. Supporters have continued to argue that racial bias played a role in the case, while prosecutors have maintained that the verdict was based solely on the evidence presented in court.

Karmelo has since been transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice while the appeal process begins, a process that could take months or even years to resolve.

ANTHONY TRIAL DAY 7_2026_0609
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty [Seen above: Sholdon Daniels]

Outside the court, supporters of Anthony and supporters of Metcalf clashed in heated confrontations that lead to two arrests. One arrest was a Black man named Sholdon Daniels who is Dallas-area attorney and former Republican congressional candidate on the charge of public intoxication. The second arrest was of a man named Jerome Winston for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

BOSSIP will continue to monitor the appeals process and will publish new information as it becomes available.

Keep Fighting! Karmelo Anthony To Appeal Murder Conviction, Supporters And Detractors Clash At Court was originally published on bossip.com

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