Celebrities Spotted At Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals
Basketball’s biggest stage wasn’t just packed with passionate fans it was filled with celebrities eager to witness history. As the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs battled for the NBA championship, a star-studded crowd gathered courtside, turning every game into a who’s who of entertainment, sports, and culture. From award-winning actors and music icons to former athletes and influencers. Take a look at the celebs that attended this years NBA Finals.
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Jay-Z
Teyana Taylor
Timothée Chalamet
Ben Stiller
Tracy Morgan
Tina Fey
Spike Lee
Jordyn Woods
Kylie Jenner
Taylor Swift
Jerry stinfield
Chris Rock
Adam Sandler
Fat Joe
DJ Khaled
Cardi B
Jadakiss
President Donald Trump
Scooter Braun & Sydney Sweeney
Jimmy Fallon
Patrick Ewing
Celebrities Spotted At Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals was originally published on thebeatdfw.com