Celebrities Spotted At Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Basketball’s biggest stage wasn’t just packed with passionate fans it was filled with celebrities eager to witness history. As the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs battled for the NBA championship, a star-studded crowd gathered courtside, turning every game into a who’s who of entertainment, sports, and culture. From award-winning actors and music icons to former athletes and influencers. Take a look at the celebs that attended this years NBA Finals.

TRENDING: FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

TRENDING: FIFA WATCH PARTIES IN DFW