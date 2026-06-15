Jennifer Hudson & Common Performing Together Has Fans In Their Feelings

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Jennifer Hudson and Common just gave Madison Square Garden a little Black love moment we can’t stop smiling about.

The EGOT winner took the stage as a special guest on Josh Groban’s North American tour. But little did fans know, Jennifer had her own special guest waiting. The singer brought out her boyfriend, Common, and the moment quickly spread across our timelines.

Jennifer stunned in a fitted black gown with dramatic sheer sleeves and sparkling details along the neckline. Common kept things cool in a relaxed gray set. In one standout photo, the rapper proudly gestures toward Jennifer as if telling the crowd exactly what we were thinking: look at her.

Jennifer Hudson And Common Onstage Together Has Fans In Their Feelings

The appearance gives fans another reason to root for the couple. Jennifer and Common confirmed their relationship in early 2024 after years of friendship. Since then, they have become one of our favorite low-key celebrity couples.

They support each other’s careers without doing too much. They also give fans just enough intimate moments to know they are still going strong.

After the performance, Jennifer shared photos from the evening on Instagram. In the shots, the couple held hands, smiled at each other, and looked completely locked in all the while performing together.

The daytime host also reflected on what the night meant to her.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“There are moments that stay with you long after the music fades, and last night was definitely one of them,” she wrote. She added that having Common join her on stage made the night “even more special.”

Fans immediately filled the comments with love for the couple. One person wrote, “Stronger Power Love Couple Jennifer and Common.” Another added, “The chemistry these two have together. They’ve found their PERSON!”

Jennifer Hudson & Common Performing Together Has Fans In Their Feelings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com