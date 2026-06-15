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Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cash Money x No Limit, Tyra Vs Netflix

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cash Money & No Limit Reunite For Tour, Tyra Banks Sues Netflix, UFC Boss Speaks On Michelle Obama Smear

Dominique Da Diva covers Cash Money x No Limit’s tour, Tyra Banks’ Netflix lawsuit and UFC’s response to a Michelle Obama smear.

Published on June 15, 2026

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  • Two major hip-hop labels team up for a landmark tour featuring top artists.
  • Tyra Banks files defamation lawsuit against Netflix over 'ANTM' docuseries portrayal.
  • UFC boss condemns fighter's disrespectful comments about Michelle Obama.

Cash Money And No Limit Unite For Historic Tour

Dominique Da Diva says her prayers have been answered now that Cash Money Records and No Limit Records are uniting for a once-in-a-lifetime tour. The run brings two Southern hip-hop empires to one stage, with names like Birdman, Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Mercedes and Choppa on the bill, plus special guest Boosie on select dates. The 17-city tour has hit New Orleans before, but Dominique has been waiting for them to bring it “here, there, and everywhere,” including Washington, D.C.

The tour will stop at Capital One Arena on October 8, 2026, promising a night that takes fans “from the 99 to the 2000” and keeps it “bout it, bout it.” Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m., and Dominique hopes as many artists from both crews as possible can make the dates. She reminds listeners how wild it felt to see them do a Verzuz without Lil Wayne and says this tour is a major celebration of music, legacy and culture.

Tyra Banks Seeks Jury Trial In Defamation Lawsuit Against Netflix

Dominique then turns to Tyra Banks, who is taking legal action against Netflix over its America’s Next Top Model docuseries. Tyra has filed a defamation lawsuit claiming the streaming platform and producers unfairly shaped her appearance in the series. According to the suit, the production only used 16 minutes of her three-and-a-half-hour interview to build what she calls a false and defamatory negative narrative.

Tyra says she agreed to participate so viewers could have a candid conversation about the show’s legacy, including both successes and shortcomings. The lawsuit alleges that the docuseries edited out key moments where she accepted accountability for controversial parts of the show. Tyra also claims the series suggests she knowingly allowed a contestant to be sexually assaulted and exploited trauma for ratings, which she strongly disputes. She is seeking damages for alleged lost business opportunities, loss of income and significant mental anguish, and is requesting a jury trial. Dominique questions whether Tyra really wants to go down this path, warning that more old clips could resurface and make things worse.

UFC Boss Distances Himself From Fighter’s Michelle Obama Smear

To close, Dominique highlights comments from the UFC boss, who told Time magazine he does not support fighter Josh Hokit’s smear of former First Lady Michelle Obama. She points out, however, that despite his disapproval, Hokit has not been fined or suspended and has faced no real consequences. Dominique asks what the point is of saying you do not stand behind those comments if nothing changes for the fighter.

She then runs down Michelle Obama’s résumé to underscore how disrespectful the smear was. Michelle Obama is a Princeton graduate, a Harvard Law School graduate, an attorney, a hospital executive, a public servant, a best-selling author and the first Black woman to serve as First Lady of the United States. She is also the founder of initiatives that have impacted millions of young people worldwide and remains one of the most admired women on the planet. Dominique says it is still a beautiful day to be a Black woman and tells listeners to “clock that tea” and find more stories at dominiquethedivashow.com.

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